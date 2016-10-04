Watch cello cover of Opeth's Harvest

A cello cover of Opeth’s song Harvest has been released.

The 2001 track, lifted from Opeth’s album Blackwater Park, was adapted by composer Raphael Weinroth-Browne for a nine-piece ensemble. It can be viewed below.

Meanwhile, Opeth mastermind Mikael Akerfeldt says being “fearless” and refusing to write music with their fanbase in mind is the key to the band’s success.

He tells Full Metal Jackie (via Loudwire): “I am quite fearless – I am now anyway. I guess there was a time in our career where I was a bit more wary about what people might think.

“Perhaps part of me wanted us to build a fanbase or something, or I was hoping that we’d become more popular and I was hoping that everybody was going to like whatever we were doing. I don’t really care so much anymore, and I think that’s good for me.

“It would be very difficult for me to write music if I was adjusting my creativity to fit the taste of the listener. I don’t believe in public opinion when it comes to this band or what we should do.”

He adds: “This band has gotten a lot of criticism for being unpredictable and not delivering what some fans think that they’ve earned or what they need. But the essence of Opeth is to write music that we think is good for the time as opposed to building a career.

“We have a career just because the fact that we refuse to adjust, we do whatever we feel like. I think that’s the reason, to be honest.”

Opeth are currently touring North America, before heading to Europe next month in support of their recent album, Sorceress.

Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

Oct 07: Filmore Detroit, MI

Oct 08: East End Good Year Theater, OH

Oct 09: Chicago Riviera Theater, IL

Oct 10: Minneapolis First Ave, MN

Oct 12: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballrom, OK

Oct 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 14: Austin Emos, TX

Oct 15 Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 19: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ

Oct 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 22: San Francisco Warfirled, CA

Oct 24: Portland Roseland Theater, CA

Oct 25: Seattle Moore Theater, WA

Oct 26: Vancouver Orpheum, Canada

Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway

Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Feb 06: Sydney Opera House, Australia

