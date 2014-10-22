Iron Maiden classic gets 2Cellos revamp

Classical duo 2Cellos have released a video for their version Iron Maiden classic The Trooper, mixed with Rossini’s William Tell Overture.

It follows their revamp of AC/DC’s Thunderstruck earlier this year.

And Maiden themselves appear to approve, calling it “a pretty sweet cover” on their official Facebook page.

Croatian cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser first grabbed attention in 2011 with their take of Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal. Their second album In2ition was produced by Bob Ezrin and released last year.