ZZ Top, Kansas, Magnum for Rambin’ Man Fair 2017

ZZ Top have been confirmed as headliners for next year’s Ramblin’ Man festival.

The 2017 event will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, UK, over the weekend of July 29 and 30.

Festival organisers say: “You’ve been waiting patiently and now without a further a do here are the first acts we can proudly announce for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2017.

“We are very excited that headlining the main stage and a UK festival exclusive, from the Lone Star state bringing that Texas boogie to Mote Park and none other than ZZ Top.”

Joining the trio will be Kansas, Monster Truck, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Quireboys, Dan Baird And Homemade Sin, Magnum, Big Boy Bloater and Jared James Nichols. More names will be announced in due course.

Tickets for Ramblin’ Man are on sale now via the festival’s website, with VIP access also on offer. On site camping options are also available, which feature pods, bell tents, yurts, luxury serviced toilets, hot and cold showers, food outlets and The Ranch Bar.

Last year’s event saw artists including The Dead Daisies, Europe, Ginger Wildheart, Purson, Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake, Airbourne and Procol Harum take to the stage.

The Ramblin' Man Fair 2017 poster

