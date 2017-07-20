Feeder celebrate 21 years with new compilation

Feeder have announced that they’ll release a career-spanning compilation later this year to mark their 21st anniversary.

Titled The Best Of Feeder, it will arrive on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.

Both the 3CD and vinyl editions will include a brand new nine-track Feeder album titled Arrow.

To mark the announcement, Feeder have made their new track Figure You Out available – listen to it below.

Guitarist and vocalist Grant Nicholas says: “After the success of All Bright Electric, it felt like the perfect time to release a ‘best of’ to remind people of our story so far and the music we have created over the years.”

He adds: “We really wanted to include some new songs to this package to give the ‘best of’ something new and fresh among the older tracks and to make it feel a bit more special for the fans.

“It also adds something different to the singles album that we released 11 years ago. The new recordings grew into a body of work which we have named Arrow.”

Feeder previously announced that they’d play a set at Chepstow Racecourse on August 25 to mark their 21st anniversary. It’s now been revealed that the setlist on the day will include the band’s hit singles between 1996-2017 – all of which feature on The Best Of Feeder.

Find a full tracklist for the new compilation below.

The Best Of Feeder

CD1

Feeling A Moment Come Back Around Eskimo Just The Way I’m Feeling Forget About Tomorrow Just A Day Insomnia Comfort In Sound High Buck Rogers Pushing The Senses Turn Renegades Lost & Found Tender Yesterday Went Too Soon Shatter Borders Seven Days In The Sun Piece By Piece Another Day On Earth

CD2

We Are The People Universe Of Life Idaho Tumble And Fall Crash Silent Cry Find The Colour Day In Day Out Down By The River Paperweight Tangerine Cement Suffocate Side By Side Stereo World Paperfaces Save Us Tracing Lines Miss You Children Of The Sun

CD3 - Arrows

Figure You Out Walk Away Bees Veins Sound Of Birds Arrow Dive Sirens Landslide

Why Camden Rocks is special, by Feeder's Grant Nicholas