Feeder celebrate 21 years with new compilation

Feeder have announced that they’ll release a career-spanning compilation later this year to mark their 21st anniversary.
Titled The Best Of Feeder, it will arrive on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.
Both the 3CD and vinyl editions will include a brand new nine-track Feeder album titled Arrow.
To mark the announcement, Feeder have made their new track Figure You Out available – listen to it below.
Guitarist and vocalist Grant Nicholas says: “After the success of All Bright Electric, it felt like the perfect time to release a ‘best of’ to remind people of our story so far and the music we have created over the years.”
He adds: “We really wanted to include some new songs to this package to give the ‘best of’ something new and fresh among the older tracks and to make it feel a bit more special for the fans.
“It also adds something different to the singles album that we released 11 years ago. The new recordings grew into a body of work which we have named Arrow.”
Feeder previously announced that they’d play a set at Chepstow Racecourse on August 25 to mark their 21st anniversary. It’s now been revealed that the setlist on the day will include the band’s hit singles between 1996-2017 – all of which feature on The Best Of Feeder.
Find a full tracklist for the new compilation below.
The Best Of Feeder
CD1
- Feeling A Moment
- Come Back Around
- Eskimo
- Just The Way I’m Feeling
- Forget About Tomorrow
- Just A Day
- Insomnia
- Comfort In Sound
- High
- Buck Rogers
- Pushing The Senses
- Turn
- Renegades
- Lost & Found
- Tender
- Yesterday Went Too Soon
- Shatter
- Borders
- Seven Days In The Sun
- Piece By Piece
- Another Day On Earth
CD2
- We Are The People
- Universe Of Life
- Idaho
- Tumble And Fall
- Crash
- Silent Cry
- Find The Colour
- Day In Day Out
- Down By The River
- Paperweight
- Tangerine
- Cement
- Suffocate
- Side By Side
- Stereo World
- Paperfaces
- Save Us
- Tracing Lines
- Miss You
- Children Of The Sun
CD3 - Arrows
- Figure You Out
- Walk Away
- Bees
- Veins
- Sound Of Birds
- Arrow
- Dive
- Sirens
- Landslide