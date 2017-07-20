Trending

Feeder celebrate 21 years with new compilation

Exclusive: Feeder will release career-spanning compilation in September featuring nine new songs - listen to brand new track Figure You Out

(Image: © Steve Gullick)

Feeder have announced that they’ll release a career-spanning compilation later this year to mark their 21st anniversary.

Titled The Best Of Feeder, it will arrive on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.

Both the 3CD and vinyl editions will include a brand new nine-track Feeder album titled Arrow.

To mark the announcement, Feeder have made their new track Figure You Out available – listen to it below.

Guitarist and vocalist Grant Nicholas says: “After the success of All Bright Electric, it felt like the perfect time to release a ‘best of’ to remind people of our story so far and the music we have created over the years.”

He adds: “We really wanted to include some new songs to this package to give the ‘best of’ something new and fresh among the older tracks and to make it feel a bit more special for the fans.

“It also adds something different to the singles album that we released 11 years ago. The new recordings grew into a body of work which we have named Arrow.”

Feeder previously announced that they’d play a set at Chepstow Racecourse on August 25 to mark their 21st anniversary. It’s now been revealed that the setlist on the day will include the band’s hit singles between 1996-2017 – all of which feature on The Best Of Feeder.

Find a full tracklist for the new compilation below.

The Best Of Feeder

CD1

  1. Feeling A Moment
  2. Come Back Around
  3. Eskimo
  4. Just The Way I’m Feeling
  5. Forget About Tomorrow
  6. Just A Day
  7. Insomnia
  8. Comfort In Sound
  9. High
  10. Buck Rogers
  11. Pushing The Senses
  12. Turn
  13. Renegades
  14. Lost & Found
  15. Tender
  16. Yesterday Went Too Soon
  17. Shatter
  18. Borders
  19. Seven Days In The Sun
  20. Piece By Piece
  21. Another Day On Earth

CD2

  1. We Are The People
  2. Universe Of Life
  3. Idaho
  4. Tumble And Fall
  5. Crash
  6. Silent Cry
  7. Find The Colour
  8. Day In Day Out
  9. Down By The River
  10. Paperweight
  11. Tangerine
  12. Cement
  13. Suffocate
  14. Side By Side
  15. Stereo World
  16. Paperfaces
  17. Save Us
  18. Tracing Lines
  19. Miss You
  20. Children Of The Sun

CD3 - Arrows

  1. Figure You Out
  2. Walk Away
  3. Bees
  4. Veins
  5. Sound Of Birds
  6. Arrow
  7. Dive
  8. Sirens
  9. Landslide

