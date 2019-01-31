Listen to a previously unreleased live cut of Whitesnake’s Ready An’ Willing

Last week, it was revealed that Whitesnake’s 1984 studio album Slide It In would be reissued as a deluxe edition later this year.

It’ll arrive on March 8 via Rhino/Parlophone on CD, 2CD, 2LP on digital and streaming platforms, and as a seven-disc box set titled The Ultimate Special Edition, to mark the record’s 35th anniversary.

Along with remastered versions of the UK and US versions of the album, the 6CD/DVD version will also come with a raft of bonus material – including a previously unreleased live set which was recorded at the Glasgow Apollo on March 1, 1984.

Now the band have released Ready An’ Willing from the show and it can be listened to below.

Speaking about the reissue, Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale said: “Slide It In was always meant to be a structured, more electric modern take on the classic blues-based hard rock that Whitesnake were famous for – but our new Hook City Hooligan, Mixer Extraordinaire Christopher Collier, has hand-tooled this classic record for the 21st century.

“Hearing all the performances so fresh and so clear after 35 years was amazing. Mel, Cozy and Jon’s playing on the record is as vital now as it was all those years ago. All the featured players shine."

Whitesnake will head out on tour across the US later this year and will return to Europe in the summer for further dates.

Whitesnake: Slide It In reissue

Whitesnake's classic 1984 album Slide It In is to be reissued as a deluxe edition featuring remastered tracks, previously unreleased live cuts, music videos and demos. View Deal

Whitesnake: Slide It In - The Ultimate Special Edition

Disc 1: US Mix (1985) 35th Anniversary Remaster

Disc 2: UK. Mix (1984) 35th Anniversary Remaster

Bonus Tracks

1. Need Your Love So Bad - Single B-Side

2. Gambler - 7-inch Eddie Kramer Mix (1983)

3. Guilty Of Love - 7-inch Eddie Kramer Mix (1983)

Disc 3: 35th Anniversary Remixes (2019)

1. Slide It In (Previously unreleased)

2. Slow An’ Easy (Previously unreleased)

3. Love Ain’t No Stranger (Previously unreleased)

4. Give Me More Time (Previously unreleased)

5. Guilty Of Love (Previously unreleased)

6. All Or Nothing (Previously unreleased)

7. Spit It Out (Previously unreleased)

8. Standing In The Shadow (Previously unreleased)

9. Hungry For Love (Previously unreleased)

10. Gambler (Previously unreleased)

11. Need Your Love So Bad (Previously unreleased)

Disc 4: Monitor Mixes & Intros (September 1983)

1. Intro to Gambler from David Coverdale

2. Gambler (Previously unreleased)

3. Standing in the Shadow (Previously unreleased)

4. Intro to Slide It In from David Coverdale

5. Slide It In (Previously unreleased)

6. Give Me More Time (Previously unreleased)

7. Intro to Love Ain’t No Stranger from David Coverdale

8. Love Ain’t No Stranger (Previously unreleased)

9. Hungry For Love (Previously unreleased)

10. Intro to Guilty Of Love from David Coverdale

11. Guilty Of Love (Previously unreleased)

12. Spit It Out (Previously unreleased)

13. Intro to Slow An’ Easy from David Coverdale

14. Slow An’ Easy (Previously unreleased)

15. All Or Nothing (Previously unreleased)

16 David Coverdale discusses the US vs UK versions

Jon Lord’s Last Whitesnake Show (Sweden, April 16, 1984)

1. Gambler

2. Guilty Of Love

3. Love Ain’t No Stranger

4. Ready An’ Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)

Disc 5: Live in Glasgow, Scotland (March 1, 1984)

1. Gambler (Previously unreleased)

2. Guilty Of Love (Previously unreleased)

3. Reading An’ Willing (Sweet Satisfaction) (Previously unreleased)

4. Love Ain’t No Stranger (Previously unreleased)

5. Here I Go Again (Previously unreleased)

6. Slow An’ Easy (Previously unreleased)

7. Cryin’ In The Rain (Previously unreleased)

8. Keyboard Solo

9. Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City (Previously unreleased)

10. Fool For Your Loving (Previously unreleased)

11. Need Your Love So Bad / Thank You Blues (Previously unreleased)

12. Slide It In (Previously unreleased)

13. Don’t Break My Heart Again (Previously unreleased)

Disc 6: Early Ruff Mixes, Original Demos and Obscurities

Early Ruff Mixes with Unfinished Lyrics

1. All Or Nothing

2. Hungry For Love

3. Spit It Out

4. Give Me More Time

5. Slow An’ Easy

6. Love Ain’t No Stranger

7. Need Your Love So Bad – Instrumental

8. All Or Nothing – acapella excerpts remix

9. Slow An’ Easy – organ and drum excerpts remix

10. Wheezy Interludes – various alcoholic studio antics, David and Mel “fighting a cold”

Advertisement

Original Demos

1. Slow An’ Easy

2. Slide It In

3. Standing In The Shadow

4. All Or Nothing

5. Spit It Out

6. Guilty Of Love

7. Love Ain’t No Stranger

8. Intro to Need Your Love So Bad from David Coverdale

9. Need Your Love So Bad

Unfinished Symphonies: Demo Ideas that Were Never Finished

1. Body Heat

2. The Gypsy In You

3. Lounge Lizards

4. Great Riff In The Morning

5. The River Song

6. Can’t Make A Deal With The Devil

7. Prayer For The Dying

8. Spend The Night With Me

9. So Much To Live For

10. Riff Raff Blues

11. Thanks You Blues

DVD: Music Videos & Live Clips

1. Guilty Of Love – Music Video

2. Slow An’ Easy – Music Video

3. Love Ain't No Stranger – Music Video

4. Give Me More Time – Top Of The Pops

5. Standing In The Shadow – New Promo Video

6. Love Ain’t No Stranger – Live… In The Still of the Night

7. Slide It In – Live at Donington (1990)

Extra Features

Jon Lord’s Last Whitesnake Show (1984)

1. Gambler

2. Guilty of Love

3. Love Ain’t No Stranger

4. Ready An’ Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)