Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda teases animated video for World’s On Fire

A still from the World's On Fire video

Mike Shinoda has released an animated video teaser for his new single World’s On Fire.

The track features on the Linkin Park man’s 2018 solo album Post Traumatic, with Shinoda teaming up with video streaming service Crunchyroll to premiere the clip at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Check out the teaser, which features an angry space centipede creating havoc, below.

Shinoda began working on the songs for Post Traumatic following the death of his Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington, with Shinoda saying it was “a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness.”

He added: “If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone. If they haven’t been through this, I hope they feel grateful.”

Shinoda will head back out on the road in support of the record across the Far East from next month.