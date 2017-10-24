Linkin Park to live stream Chester Bennington tribute concert

Linkin Park have confirmed that their upcoming Chester Bennington tribute concert will be broadcast live on the band’s YouTube channel.

The special event will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday (October 27) and will see the surviving members of Linkin Park joined onstage by a number of artists to honour the late singer, who died in July at the age of 41.

The broadcast will begin at 7.45pm PST.

Last month, the band released an emotional tribute video to Bennington to accompany their track One More Light.

The band’s Mike Shinoda said: “One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end.

“In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”

