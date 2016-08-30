Linkin Park’s Bennington ‘proud’ of new material

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has checked in with an update from the studio.

He and his bandmates are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party. And after Mike Shinoda revealed in June that it was “time to shift into the next gear,” Bennington says he’s proud of what Linkin Park have managed to achieve so far on the as-yet-untitled record.

He says: “I’ve been working really hard on some vocals for the last couple of months and we’ve done some really great stuff. The songs are amazing, I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished in the studio.

“So far we’ve got a lot of great material that I hope challenges our fan base as well as inspires them as much as it has us. So I’m really looking forward to you guys hearing the stuff. It’s super exciting.”

No release date has been set for the album, with Shinoda previously reporting: “Timeline is a tricky thing – we’re not sure at this point when the album’s going to come out. I know at one point I said second part of this year.

“We’re doing our best. If it takes a little extra time to make some great stuff, then that’s what we do.”

Linkin Park: How We Made Hybrid Theory