Watch Linkin Park’s Emily Armstrong prove her vocal prowess in her first take recording Heavy Is The Crown

Linkin Park have shared impressive footage of new singer Emily Armstrong performing recent single Heavy Is The Crown in the studio.

The short clip shows the vocalist, who replaced the late Chester Bennington last year, tracking the song’s extended howl and seemingly nailing it on the first take. Watch below.

Heavy Is The Crown appears on Linkin Park’s latest album From Zero, which came out on November 15 via Warner Bros. An a cappella version of the record came out today (January 23).

From Zero was the California nu metal band’s first album since One More Light in May 2017. It marked the debut of both Armstrong and new drummer Colin Brittain.

Linkin Park entered an unofficial hiatus in October 2017, after playing a tribute concert to Bennington, who died aged 41 that July. Rumours of the band returning with a female singer began to swirl in spring 2024 and were confirmed the following September.

They announced their return with a surprise Los Angeles concert, the single The Emptiness Machine, the announcement of From Zero and the confirmation of a short world tour from September to November.

Armstrong’s appointment was met with some controversy. Shortly after her unveiling as Linkin Park’s new singer, photos of her at a Scientology gala went viral. She was also accused of supporting Scientologist Danny Masterson during a trial where the actor was found guilty of raping two Jane Does.

In a statement, Armstrong distanced herself from Masterson and retracted her past support of him. Though she did not confirm whether she is or has ever been a Scientologist, the BBC reported that lyrics in songs by her other band Dead Sara seem to reject the Church Of Scientology’s teachings.

In 2025, Linkin Park will embark on a stacked world tour to promote From Zero. Founding guitarist Brad Delson will not perform, as he stepped away from the band’s live lineup before news of their comeback broke. His onstage replacement is Alex Feder.

See dates and details of Linkin Park’s 2025 tour below.

A post shared by LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) A photo posted by on

Jan 31: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Feb 03: Guadalajara Estadio 3 De Marzo, Mexico

Feb 05: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, Mexico

Feb 11: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Feb 12: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Feb 16: Jakarta TBA, Indonesia

Apr 12: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV *

Apr 26: Austin Moody Center, TX ^

Apr 28: Tulsa BOK Center, OK ^

May 01: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI ^

May 03: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, ND ^

May 06: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC ^

May 08: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC ^

May 10: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH *

May 17: Daytona Welcome To Rockville, FL *

Jun 12: Nisckelsdorf Novarock, Austria *

Jun 14: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic *

Jun 16: Hannover Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Germany ~

Jun 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany ~

Jun 20: Bern Bernexpo, Switzerland

Jun 24: Milan I-Days, Italy *

Jun 26: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands $

Jun 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK $&

Jul 01: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germany ~&

Jul 03: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium *

Jul 05: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland *

Jul 08: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany ~&

Jul 11: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 29: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY +

Aug 01: Boston TD Garden, MA +

Aug 03: Newark Prudential Center, NJ +

Aug 06: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada +

Aug 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada +

Aug 11: Chicago United Center, IL +

Aug 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI +

Aug 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA #

Aug 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA #

Aug 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN #

Aug 23: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO #

Aug 25: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI #

Aug 27: Minneapolis Target Center, MN #

Aug 29: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE #

Aug 31: Kansas City T-Movile Center, MO #

Sep 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO #

Sep 06: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ #

Sep 13: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA !&

Sep 15: San Josa SAP Ceter, CA &

Sep 17: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA &

Sep 19: Portland Moda Center, OR &

Sep 21: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada &

Sep 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA &

Oct 26: Bogota TBA, Colombia

Oct 29: Lima TBA, Peru

Nov 01: Buenos Aires TBA, Argentina

Nov 05: Santiago TBA, Chile

Nov 08: Rio De Janeiro TBA, Brazil

Nov 10: São Paulo TBA, Brazil

Nov 13: Brasilia TBA, Brazil

Nov 15: Porto Alegre TBA, Brazil

Festival performance *

With Queens Of The Stone Age !

With Spiritbox $

With AFI =

With Architects ~

With Grandson ^

With Jean Dawson #

With Jpegmafia &

With Pvris +