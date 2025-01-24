Linkin Park have released an a cappella version of new album From Zero for all your Linkin Park a cappella needs

Linkin Park have put an a cappella twist on latest album From Zero.

The California nu metal stars put out From Zero A Cappellas via Warner Bros today (January 23). This vocal-only version comes two months after the original album’s release on November 15, 2024. Listen here.

From Zero marked Linkin Park’s first studio album in seven years, following 2017’s One More Light, and their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

Previous singer Chester Bennington died at the age of 41 in July 2017, two months after One More Light come out. Linkin Park went on an unofficial hiatus after a tribute concert the following October, but rumours of their reactivation with a female singer began last spring.

Following teasers and a cryptic countdown, the six-piece confirmed their return with a surprise Los Angeles concert in September. Simultaneously, they announced From Zero, released lead single The Emptiness Machine and shared details of 2024 live dates all around the world.

Linkin Park’s comeback wasn’t without controversy. Shortly after her unveiling as their new vocalist, Armstrong was accused of having ties to the Church Of Scientology and supporting Danny Masterson during a trial where the actor was found guilty of raping two Jane Does.

In a social media statement, Armstrong expressed regret over her prior support of Masterson and distanced herself from him. However, she did not state whether she is or has ever been a Scientologist.

Linkin Park are also proceeding without founding guitarist Brad Delson in their live lineup. Though he’s still officially part of the band, Delson hasn’t performed with them since their return, and he explained in a statement, “I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes.” Alex Feder is filling in for him onstage.

In 2025, Linkin Park will play an extensive world tour, set to feature their biggest-ever UK show at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London. Dates in the Americas, Europe and Asia have also been scheduled. See the full list below.

Jan 31: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Feb 03: Guadalajara Estadio 3 De Marzo, Mexico

Feb 05: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, Mexico

Feb 11: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Feb 12: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Feb 16: Jakarta TBA, Indonesia

Apr 12: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV *

Apr 26: Austin Moody Center, TX ^

Apr 28: Tulsa BOK Center, OK ^

May 01: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI ^

May 03: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, ND ^

May 06: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC ^

May 08: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC ^

May 10: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH *

May 17: Daytona Welcome To Rockville, FL *

Jun 12: Nisckelsdorf Novarock, Austria *

Jun 14: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic *

Jun 16: Hannover Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Germany ~

Jun 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany ~

Jun 20: Bern Bernexpo, Switzerland

Jun 24: Milan I-Days, Italy *

Jun 26: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands $

Jun 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK $&

Jul 01: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germany ~&

Jul 03: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium *

Jul 05: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland *

Jul 08: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany ~&

Jul 11: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 29: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY +

Aug 01: Boston TD Garden, MA +

Aug 03: Newark Prudential Center, NJ +

Aug 06: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada +

Aug 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada +

Aug 11: Chicago United Center, IL +

Aug 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI +

Aug 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA #

Aug 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA #

Aug 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN #

Aug 23: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO #

Aug 25: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI #

Aug 27: Minneapolis Target Center, MN #

Aug 29: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE #

Aug 31: Kansas City T-Movile Center, MO #

Sep 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO #

Sep 06: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ #

Sep 13: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA !&

Sep 15: San Josa SAP Ceter, CA &

Sep 17: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA &

Sep 19: Portland Moda Center, OR &

Sep 21: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada &

Sep 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA &

Oct 26: Bogota TBA, Colombia

Oct 29: Lima TBA, Peru

Nov 01: Buenos Aires TBA, Argentina

Nov 05: Santiago TBA, Chile

Nov 08: Rio De Janeiro TBA, Brazil

Nov 10: São Paulo TBA, Brazil

Nov 13: Brasilia TBA, Brazil

Nov 15: Porto Alegre TBA, Brazil

Festival performance *

With Queens Of The Stone Age !

With Spiritbox $

With AFI =

With Architects ~

With Grandson ^

With Jean Dawson #

With Jpegmafia &

With Pvris +