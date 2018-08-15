Lindsey Buckingham announces tour and solo compilation album

Lindsey Buckingham has announced a North American tour which will take place over the coming months.

The run of 34 dates will be his first since his departure from Fleetwood Mac earlier this year and will get under way at Portland’s Revolution Hall on October 7 and wrap up with a performance the Sands Event Centre in Bethlehem on December 9.

Find a full list of dates below.

In addition, Buckingham will release a 3CD collection titled Solo Anthology: The Best Of Lindsey Buckingham on October 5 via Rhino Records. A six-disc vinyl release will arrive on November 23.

Buckingham says: “My goal has always been to continue to take risks, to continue to aspire to be an artist. Nowhere is this more strongly represented than in my solo endeavours.

“I’m one who likes to look forward, not back. But curating this compilation album – creativity spanning three decades – turned out to be surprisingly cathartic.

“For the first time I was able to appreciate the cohesive thread running through the body of work, and I’m proud of how fresh and vital it all remains.

“I hope those listening to this album enjoy it as much as I enjoyed putting it together!”

Solo Anthology: The Best Of Lindsey Buckingham is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Lindsey Buckingham 2018 North American tour dates

Oct 07: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

Oct 09: San Francisco Palace Of Fine Arts Theatre, CA

Oct 12: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

Oct 13: San Diego Spreckeis Theatre, CA

Oct 15: Boulder Theater, CO

Oct 17: Chicago Athenaeum Theater, IL

Oct 18: Munhall Carnegie Music Hall Of Homestead, PA

Oct 19: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Oct 21: Charlotte Knight Theater, NC

Oct 22: Wilmington The Wilson Center, NC

Oct 24: Peachtree City Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 26: Clearwater Capitol Theatre, FL

Oct 27: Miami Adrienne Arsht Center, FL

Oct 28: Melbourne Maxwell C. King Centre For The Performing Arts, FL

Nov 05: Austin Paramount Theatre, TX

Nov 06: Dallas Majestic Theatre, TX

Nov 08: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK

Nov 09: Norman Riverwind Casino, OK

Nov 10: Salina Stiefel Theatre, KS

Nov 12: Birmingham Lyric Fine Arts Theatre, AL

Nov 13: Chattanooga Walker Theatre, TN

Nov 14: Knoxville Bijou Theatre, TN

Nov 16: Kitchener Centre In The Square, ON

Nov 17: Ann Arbor Michigan Theatre, MI

Nov 26: North Canton Palace Theatre, OH

Nov 27: North Tonawanda Riviera Theatre, NY

Nov 29: New London The Garde Arts Centre, CT

Nov 30: York Appell Centre For The Performing Arts. PA

Dec 01: Collingwood Scottish Rite Auditorium, NJ

Dec 04: New York The Town Hall, NY

Dec 05: Boston The Wilbur Theatre, MA

Dec 06: Peekskill Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre, NY

Dec 08: Concord Capitol Center, NH

Dec 09: Bethlehem The Sands Event Center, PA

Solo Anthology: The Best Of Lindsey Buckingham

CD1

1. Don’t Look Down

2. Go Insane

3. Surrender The Rain

4. Rock Away Blind

5. Holiday Road

6. Doing What I Can

7. Trouble

8. I Must Go

9. Street Of Dreams

10. Soul Drifter

11. Show You How

12. Shut Us Down (Live)

13. Slow Dancing

14. Countdown

15. Someone’s Gotta Change Your Mind

16. In Our Own Time

17. Illumination

18. Gift Of Screws

19. Did You Miss Me

20. Down On Rodeo

21. Treason

CD2

1. Hunger

2. Not Too Late

3. Sleeping Around The Corner

4. I Want You

5. Time Precious Time

6. Stars Are Crazy

7. Love Runs Deeper

8. You Do Or You Don’t

9. I Am Waiting

10. Time Bomb Town

11. Turn It On

12. Seeds We Sow

13. Underground

14. Dancin’ Across The USA

15. Gone Too Far

16. End Of Time

17. D.W. Suite

18. Ride This Road

19. Say We’ll Meet Again

CD3

1. Trouble (Live)

2. Go Insane (Live)

3. Bleed To Love Her (Live)

4. Stephanie (Live)

5. Never Going Back Again (Live)

6. Big Love (Live)

7. Under The Skin (Live)

8. All My Sorrows (Live)

9. Cast Away Dreams (Live)

10. Holiday Road (Live)

11. Tusk (Live)

12. I’m So Afraid (Live)

13. Go Your Own Way (Live)