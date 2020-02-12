Lindsey Buckingham announces first tour since heart surgery

Lindsey Buckingham has announced that he’ll head out on tour this spring.

The run of 12 shows will kick off in Las Vegas on April 25 and wrap up in El Cajon on May 13 and will be the former Fleetwood Mac star’s first solo tour since his open heart surgery in February 2019.

Tickets will go on general sale through Buckingham’s official website this coming Friday (February 14).

Following the operation, Buckingham’s wife Kristen revealed that her husband’s vocal cords were damaged as a result of the operation.

The vocalist and guitarist made his return to the stage in May 2019 when he appeared at his daughter Leelee’s high school graduation ceremony to play Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide.

Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac in early 2018, with the band recruiting Crowded House leader Neil Finn and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell for their subsequent world tour.

Last month, Mick Fleetwood ruled out the possibility of Buckingham rejoining the band, telling Rolling Stone: “We’re very, very committed to Neil and Mike, and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left. And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have to say no.

“It’s a full drama of Fleetwood Mac, no doubt. His legacy is alive and well, and as it should be. A major, major part that will never be taken away, and never be down-spoken by any of us.

“Neil and Mike have tremendous respect for Lindsey. The situation was no secret. We were not happy. It was not working, and we parted company. And that really is the all of it.”

Find a full list of Buckingham’s 2020 tour dates below.

Just Announced: Lindsey Buckingham Spring 2020 dates, on sale Friday 2/14 Lindsey Buckingham A photo posted by @lindseybuckingham on Feb 11, 2020 at 10:05am PST

Lindsey Buckingham 2020 tour dates

Apr 25: Las Vegas Smith Center, NV

Apr 28: Boulder Theater, CO

Apr 30: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

May 01: St Louis The Pageant, MO

May 03: Memphis Beale Street Music Festival, TN

May 05: Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA

May 06: Knoxville Bijou Theatre, TN

May 07: Huntsville Von Braun Center Arena, AL

May 09: Wichita Orpheum Theatre, KS

May 10: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

May 12: Tucson Fox Tucson Theatre, AZ

May 13: El Cajon Magnolia Performing Arts Center, CA