Watch Lindsey Buckingham perform live for the first time since open heart surgery

Lindsey Buckingham has performed live for the first time since undergoing emergency open heart surgery earlier this year.

The former Fleetwood Mac vocalist and guitarist was taken to hospital in February for the operation, with his wife Kristen later giving fans an update on his condition and reported that the surgery had resulted in damage to Buckingham’s vocal cords.

He’s spent the last four months recuperating and appeared at his daughter Leelee’s high school graduation ceremony on Friday, where he played Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide.

Leelee and some of her classmates provided the vocals, with Kristen later uploading the performance to her Instagram page.

She also tweeted: “Last night was epic. First time I’ve seen Lindsey play in the last four months – all the while Leelee ending her high school career. And she sings a little Landslide with her dad. I cried, I’ll admit it. Never know what’s ahead so enjoy the moment.”

Watch the performance below.

Kristen has also thanked fans for their support for Buckingham since the operation, and reported that he would be meeting a vocal specialist later this week.

In December, Buckingham settled a legal case with Fleetwood Mac after filing a lawsuit in the wake of his sacking from the band earlier in 2018.

Last night 💫✨ Kristen Buckingham A photo posted by @kbchrush on May 18, 2019 at 7:35am PDT

Last night was epic. First time I’ve seen Lindsey play in the last 4 mos, all the while Leelee ending her high school career. AND she sings a little Landslide with her dad. I cried, I’ll admit it. Never know what’s ahead so enjoy the moment...May 18, 2019