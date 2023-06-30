Lindisfarne classic Fog On The Tyne to get 180g vinyl reissue

Geordie folk proggers Lindisfarne are to have their classic 1971 album Fog On The Tyne reissued through UMC/Proper Records on August 11.

The new reissue is presented with scrupulous attention to the detail of the original UK first pressing in gatefold sleeve and available in audiophile 180gm vinyl.

Fog On The Tyne was Lindisfarne's second album, and built on the success of their 1970 debut Nicely Out Of Tune, which spawned a No. 3 hit with Lady Eleanor. It was very much a breakthrough album for the band, topping the UK album charts for four weeks. Meet Me On The Corner was a No. 2 hit and the title track would very much become the band's signature tune, which they later re-recorded with footballer Paul Gascoigne in 1990.

“Southerners can’t build ships, can’t make fish and chips, and can’t write songs," quipped main songwriter, the late Alan Hull, upon the album's release.

The band recorded the album at London’s Trident Studios by Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen producer Bob Johnston and Bowie engineer Ken Scott.

Pre-order Fog On The Tyne.