Lindemann unveil Fish On video

Lindemann have released a video for their track Fish On.

It is the second promo clip issued by the duo of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Swedish producer Peter Tagtgren, following their bizarre video for Praise Abort.

New single Fish On is also taken from their debut album Skills In Pills which came out in June. The single is accompanied by the previously unreleased track G-Spot Michael and the Drago Baotic Smooth Version of Praise Abort.

Lindemann warned Rammstein fans they might not like the album as he sings in English, rather than his mother tongue of German. He said: “I know a lot of hardcore Rammstein fans may not like it because they’ll miss the German language and harsh sounds, but this is a side-project and I bring a lot of personality into my half.”

Rammstein confirmed this week that they are back in the studio.