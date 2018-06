Lindemann, the Rammstein offshoot fronted by Till Lindemann, have launched a stream of their track G-Spot Michael.

The German-language number is the B-side of recent single Fish On, taken from the duo’s debut album Skills In Pills.

Lindemann recently confirmed that Rammstein were preparing to go back into action – but added: “We have to sit down and discuss it, which will take weeks. We’re six guys with six opinions and it can be a nightmare sometimes.”