Lifesigns confirm DVD shoot shows

Lifesigns will record two shows in London next month for their live DVD after they hit their crowdfunding target for the project.

Shooting will take place on January 22 and 23 at Under The Bridge in Chelsea, London. Most of the audience will consist of those who supported the Pledge fund, although some tickets will go on general sale soon.

The option remains to buy entry via the campaign page – and the band will donate 5% of all proceeds beyond the target figure to Save The Children.

Lifesigns say: “Thanks to everyone for helping us reach our goal. We understand people are already making plans from far afield to fly in for the event, and we look forward to welcoming you. In the meantime, if you’d like to catch a regular show we’re at the Borderline in London on December 16, with special guests Tin Spirits. Thanks again!”

They also appear at HRH Prog 3 in Pwllheli, North Wales, in March.