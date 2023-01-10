Lifesigns announce plans for a new live and studio album

UK prog rockers Lifesigns have announced they will be releasing a new live album, as well as working on a new studio album, the follow-up to 2021's acclaimed third album Altitiude.

"We are currently planning a new live CD/DVD for release in 2023 along with recording our next studio album set for release later in the year," the band tell Prog. "As part of the promotional activity we will be hitting the road in the UK and beyond from February in what is looking like being our busiest year so far."

At the same time the band have been enjoying their success in the Prog Magazine Readers' Poll, the results of which can be found in the new issue.

"The readers of Prog Magazine have recently voted for the band and its members in the 2022 readers poll and despite no new music being released during the year we achieved #4 Best Band (for the second year in a row), #3 Keyboard Player (John Young), #4 Guitarist (Dave Bainbridge), #7 Bass Player (Jon Poole)," they add.

Lifesigns 2023 tour dates:

Feb 23: UK Southampton 1865

Feb 24: UK Kidderminster 45 Live

Mar 2: UK Leicester Musician

Mar 3: UK Uckfield Trading Boundaries

Mar 4: UK Uckfield Trading Boundaries

Mar 5: UK London Half Moon Putney

Mar 9: UK Cardiff Fuel

Mar 11: UK Abingdon Northcourt

Mar 12: UK Cambridge Portland Arms,

Jun 23: GER Berlin (Marillion Weekend Support)

Jun 24: GER Dresden Puschkin

Jun 29: GER Bensheim Musiktheater REX

Jun 30: GER Dortmund Piano

Jul 1: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij