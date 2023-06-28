Liam Gallagher announces intimate London show

Liam Gallagher has announced that he will be playing an intimate London show later this summer.

Set to take place on August 9, the former Oasis star will perform in the city's recently restored KOKO venue to just over 1400 people, one of his smallest solo headline shows to date and his only indoor performance this season.

The concert will be held in celebration of Gallagher's upcoming new live album Knebworth 22, a gig which served as one of the musician's largest ever headline shows, with 170,000 people in attendance over a span of two nights, hearing a number of solo tracks as well as classic Oasis hits, including Rock N' Roll Star, Hello, Morning Glory, Stand By Me, Slide Away and more.

Knebworth 22 will arrive on August 11, two days after the small London show.

Ticket pre-sale access is set to start from July 5 at 10am BST and will be available to all fans who pre-order a copy of Knebworth 22 before 3pm on July 4 BST, accessible via a code which will be emailed out at 5pm BST the same day.

Gallagher announced the new live album earlier this month with the release of a video showcasing his performance of Oasis' 2000 deep-cut Roll It Over at the two Knebworth shows.

Later this summer, the Britpop legend will perform on other dates around the UK, including an exclusive headline set at Boardmasters festival on August 12, alongside headliners Lore and Florence + The Machine.

Back in April, Noel Gallagher said there will be a 30th anniversary edition of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe, to arrive in 2024.