Level up your gig wardrobe with up to 77% off Levi's jeans for Black Friday

From The Ramones to The Boss, The Beach Boys to Mick Jagger, some of the world’s biggest musical artists have been seen stalking the streets and commanding stages wearing Levi’s classic denim over the decades – and influencing every rock fan’s wardrobes in the process. From skinny jeans to relaxed fit and boot cut, Levi’s does it all, and for a limited time they have massive discounts in the Amazon Black Friday sale. Both Amazon US and Amazon UK are selling a range of Levi’s clothes, shoes and accessories with up to 77% off.

Whether you’re stocking up on your favourite pair of 501s, finally bagging that classic denim jacket, or you want to accessorise with a Levi’s logo t-shirt, you’ll find what you’re looking for amongst the huge number of items up for grabs – there’s almost 90 items in the US sale and well over 100 if you’re shopping in the UK.

Levi’s Black Friday sale (US): Up to 62% at Amazon US

If your wardrobe is in serious need of a denim overhaul, then now is a great time to make it happen. Levi’s gear is not only cool as a cucumber, it’s also very well made, meaning it should withstand everything you throw at it, from the commute to the mosh pit. In addition to the generous discount, Amazon is offering free delivery/shipping in many cases, meaning you’ll save even more money.

Levi’s Black Friday sale (UK): Up to 77% at Amazon UK

There are fantastic savings in the UK too, with well over 100 items discounted, from jeans and jackets, to t-shirts, hoodies and tracksuit trousers. Each air of jeans comes in multiple colours too, so you should be able to find exactly the right pair to match your vibe.

Rock stars love a bit of denim – and the most famous denim manufacturer of them all must surely be Levi’s. Founded way back in 1853, this iconic US company has become synonymous with hard-wearing clothes and accessories that look equally at home on the stage as they do on the street. From The Ramones favourites the Levi’s 505s, to the threads worn by modern bands like Haim there’s been a long and healthy connection between Levi’s and music.

With those styles and more on sale for Black Friday, you might need some pointers. These are our favourites.

In the US sale, we’re rather fond of the Levi’s Women’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket, which is made from quality non-stretch denim and features welt hand pockets on both the chest and the sides. Usually costing $108, this jacket is now on sale for just $54.99 – a huge saving of 49%. Also going cheap in the US sale are the Levi’s Men’s 512 Slim Fit Jeans ( were $79.50, now $46.22 – 42% saving). With a tapered leg and advanced stretch, these dapper drapes will stand you in good stead whether you’re gigging or skateboarding.

And of course, if you want a true classic, the 501s are currently down to as little as $29.99 per pair , depending on the exact style and colour you choose.

There are some great Black Friday deals to be had in the UK sale, too. Slide your legs into a pair of 28% off 505s and pull your best Joey Ramone pose, or grab your favourite colour 501s with up to 52% off and you’ll look as cool as The Boss on the Born In The USA album cover.

Another winner from the UK sale is the Levi’s Women’s Standard Crew Sweatshirt ( was £64.40, now £23.45 – 64% saving). Made from soft fleece and featuring the Levi’s logo on the front, this casual top will provide comfort and style for days.

Whichever side of the Atlantic you’re on, there’s loads more stuff to browse in this Amazon Black Friday sale. You’d best hurry, though, as the sale is likely to end on Saturday, or sooner if stock runs out.