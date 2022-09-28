Let's Eat Grandma share shimmering new single Give Me A Reason

Let's Eat Grandma have released the stunning new single, Give Me A Reason, lifted from the deluxe version of their 2022 acclaimed album Two Ribbons.

The track, which arrives with a sparkling sea-scape lyric video, is formed of shimmering, soft guitars and dreamy vocals that ring out sweet, contemplative lyrics such as 'You taught me how to face the world / I gave you back grief / I'm sorry for my teenage self / Safe to say that growing up didn't comе peacefully'.

Of how the single was written, Let's Eat Grandma, aka Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, explain in a joint statement: “Back in Autumn 2019 we went to Sheringham on the Norfolk coast and stayed in an Airbnb together, where we wrote Give Me a Reason.

"Sheringham is a small seaside town and there was barely anyone there at that time of year, it was pretty rainy and cold, but we went for walks and sat by the sea and talked a lot. I think you can really hear the surroundings seeping into the song; it’s one of our most emotionally raw songs, but it felt very cathartic to write because of it.

"We were both writing about different things, but tying them together in a way which felt like it came together really naturally. We wrote a lot of the songs on Two Ribbons individually after this, so it feels nice to release something that we wrote completely together.”

Next month, Let’s Eat Grandma will be setting off on a UK tour from October 6 in Cardiff. The following month, they'll be travelling across the pond for a run throughout North America.

Listen to Give Me A Reason below: