Letlive stream Reluctantly Dead

Letlive have made their track Reluctantly Dead available to stream.

It’s taken from the band’s forthcoming album If I’m The Devil… due out on June 10. They previously made the track Good Mourning, America available.

Frontman Jason Aalon Butler tells the Independent that he felt duty bound to write the album’s politically-motivated lyrical content.

He says: “People are being subjugated, people are being marginalised, they’re being disenfranchised and they’re being under-represented.

“People are dead, people are no longer breathing and six feet under because of the issues that I’m talking about, so I feel duty-bound to discuss them.”

Letlive begin a US summer tour next month.

Letlive If I’m The Devil tracklist

I’ve Learned To Love Myself Nu Romantics Good Mourning, America Who You Are Not A Weak Ago Foreign Cab Rides Reluctantly Dead Elephant Another Offensive Song If I’m The Devil… Copper Colored Quiet

Letlive 2016 summer US tour

Jun 14: Los Angeles The El Rey, CA

Jun 15: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Jun 17: Odessa Club Patron, TX

Jun 18: Dallas The Door, TX

Jun 19: Tulsa The Vanguard, OK

Jun 21: San Antonio The Rock Box, TX

Jun 22: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Jun 24: Atlanta The Masquerade Hell, GA

Jun 25: Orlando The Social, FL

Jun 26: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Jun 28: Jacksonville 1094 Music Hall, FL

Jun 29: Greensboro Arizona Pete’s, NC

Jun 30: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jul 05: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Jul 06: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Shaka’s, VA

Jul 09: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jul 10: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Jul 12: Cleveland Agora Theatre and Ballroom, OH

Jul 15: Columbus Park Street Salon, OH

Jul 16: Pontiac The Crofoot, MI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL

Jul 18: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

Jul 20: St Louis Fubar, MO

Jul 21: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Jul 22: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Jul 23: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jul 25: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Jul 27: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Jul 29: Orangevale The Boardwalk, CA

Jul 30: San Francisco Social Hall SF, CA

Jul 31: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

