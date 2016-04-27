Letlive announce US summer tour

Letlive have announced a US summer tour.

The dates kick off in Los Angeles on June 14 and run through to Santa Ana on July 31. Seahaven, Silver Snakes and Night Verses are onboard as support.

Letlive say: “It’s been a while. We couldn’t be happier to announce our first headline tour in two years in support of our upcoming record If I’m The Devil…

“Considering the significance of such a tour, we made it a point to bring along some bands that we can genuinely endorse. We are pleased to announce Seahaven, Silver Snakes, and Night Verses as support. Thank you all so much for making this possible.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time today.

If I’m The Devil… is released on June 8 and Letlive have three dates left on their European tour – tonight (April 27) in Hamburg, April 28 in Cologne and April 30 at Belgium’s Meerhout Groezrock Festival.

Letlive 2016 summer US tour

Jun 14: Los Angeles The El Rey, CA

Jun 15: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Jun 17: Odessa Club Patron, TX

Jun 18: Dallas The Door, TX

Jun 19: Tulsa The Vanguard, OK

Jun 21: San Antonio The Rock Box, TX

Jun 22: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Jun 24: Atlanta The Masquerade Hell, GA

Jun 25: Orlando The Social, FL

Jun 26: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Jun 28: Jacksonville 1094 Music Hall, FL

Jun 29: Greensboro Arizona Pete’s, NC

Jun 30: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jul 05: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Jul 06: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Shaka’s, VA

Jul 09: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jul 10: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Jul 12: Cleveland Agora Theatre and Ballroom, OH

Jul 15: Columbus Park Street Salon, OH

Jul 16: Pontiac The Crofoot, MI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL

Jul 18: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

Jul 20: St Louis Fubar, MO

Jul 21: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Jul 22: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Jul 23: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jul 25: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Jul 27: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Jul 29: Orangevale The Boardwalk, CA

Jul 30: San Francisco Social Hall SF, CA

Jul 31: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Police Story: How An Arrest Inspired Letlive's New Single