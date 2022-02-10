Let the music flow with 3 months of Tidal HiFi Plus for only $2/£2

Tidal have relaunched their amazing deal from last year by offering three months of their HiFi service for $1/£1. Or, if you fancy upping the musical fidelity, you can also rock out with three months of Tidal HiFi Plus for just $2/£2.

We’re not sure how long this limited time offer will be available for, but if you’ve yet to plunge into Tidal’s deep pool of music, this is a brilliant opportunity to dive in and see what the fuss is about.

3 months of Tidal HiFi: $1/£1 or Tidal HiFi Plus: $2/£2

Here's a great offer from Tidal that gives you three months of Tidal HiFi for just $1/£1 or three months of Tidal HiFi Plus for $2/£2. This is a great way to experience everything Tidal has to offer if you've yet to dive in. New subscribers only.

Should you wish to continue your sonic adventures with Tidal after your 90 days are up, it’ll cost $9.99/£9.99 for Tidal HiFi per month or $19.99/£19.99 per month for Tidal HiFi Plus. It’s also worth pointing out that this offer is available to new Tidal subscribers only.

If you’re still unsure, check out our Tidal review and we’ve also put Tidal vs Spotify head to head to see what you get for your money. There's also our guide to the best music streaming services so you can get a look at the bigger picture.

But let’s cut to the chase. Tidal HiFi has more than 80 million songs to explore with excellent coverage of rock, metal, prog and alternative artists. There are also 350,000 videos, so you can revisit some of those old classics you had forgotten about. Audio quality on this tier is up to 1411 kbps.

However, if you’ve got access to one of the loudest Bluetooth speakers or a pair of the best headphones for music, Tidal HiFi Plus is where you should go. That’s because the audio fidelity is cranked right up to 9216 kbps and access to Master Quality audio, Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

The HiFi Plus tier also features Tidal’s Direct Artist Payouts plan, where up to 10% of your subscription goes directly to the artists you listen to most.

In a statement, Tidal explained: “With support from the vast majority of our record label and distributor partners, Tidal is going beyond current industry standards to make royalty payments more transparent for artists and rights holders.”

Get in quick before the offer disappears.