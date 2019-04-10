Let Halestorm walk you through their Vicious video shoot

Halestorm have shared behind-the-scenes footage from their video shoot for Vicious – the title track from their latest studio album.

The band released the video last month which showed vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale out for revenge, with the 2016 Metal Hammer Dimebag Darrell Shredder winner later telling fans: “Yes, I did all my own stunts.”

The new clip features the key action shots, how they all came together along with interviews with the band.

Lzzy says: “We’re doing a little Kill Bill, a little Spinal Tap mixture, so it’s a little cheesy but there’s some heart to it.”

As for the track itself, she says: “It was one of those last-minute songs. We basically just said, ‘We love the word – we should write a song about it.’

“I think, given the times we live in right now, and something that we’ve seen, is the girls just want to rage. It’s their time in the light and so we want to accentuate that strength.”

Check out the video below.

Halestorm will play at this year's Download festival in the UK before joining Alice Cooper on his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour across the US. The band will then return to the UK in November for an arena tour with In This Moment and New Years Day.