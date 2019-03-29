Watch Halestorm's Lzzy Hale get Vicious in new video shoot

Halestorm have released a video for their new single Vicious.

It’s the title track of their latest album, which launched last summer and was the follow-up to 2015’s Into The Wild Life.

Speaking with Classic Rock about the track, Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger said: “This was probably the last song we wrote for the record. When Lzzy likes a title she just starts writing. She just went off and created the whole song. She didn't even have a melody, just pages of lyrics and ideas.

"She wrote it with father and son producers Kevin and Kane Churko in Las Vegas, during the last writing session for the record.

"We were going to call the record something totally different, but when we came out with that title we knew that's what the record should be called.”

He added: “I had the riff already written and we just laid everything out. Lzzy sounds amazing on it, and the scream at the end is fucking killer. It's vicious, man.”

Halestorm will play at this year's Download festival in the UK before joining Alice Cooper on his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour across the US. The band will then return to the UK in November for an arena tour with In This Moment and New Years Day.