Let Death Valley Girls’ new video transport you to a Teletubby-style dreamland

Following the release of 2020's Under The Spell Of Joy album, Death Valley Girls have shared a video for Little Things, one of the tracks taken from the record.

Arriving at a time where many of us still feel somewhat detached from our ordinary routines, Little Things is a gentle nudge for us all to embrace life's simpler things, to live in the moment and to enjoy the smaller joys life has to offer. Through the video’s sprawling cotton clouds, moon faces and rolling green hills made of cardboard, the Death Valley Girls create a psychedelic safe haven, as if plucked from a child’s daytime television show.

Talking about the track, vocalist and guitarist Bonnie Bloomgarden says: "We wrote Little Things for a friend of ours who has been fighting for his life in physical pain for years. While we talked about how stinky his health and living situation was, he realized how much he still loved dreaming.

“We both realized if he shifted his focus to the part of his life, he loved- even if it was just when he was dreaming/daydreaming, that was perfectly ok! Focus on the little things!"

Video director Kelsey Hart says: "My aim for this video was to reflect the unbridled hope and joy of Little Things. Bonnie and I discuss our dreams daily, so I wanted to create a cartoonish psychedelic dreamscape that invited everyone to dance, sing, and revel in the optimism of daydreaming!

“In order to keep the production of this video maximally Covid-safe, I used special effects to bring Death Valley Girls together digitally. I was inspired by Teletubbies, public access TV, and Tony Oursler."

Catch the Little Things video below: