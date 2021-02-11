Les Claypool and Robert Trujillo’s bass-slapping face-off is the funkiest thing you’ll see today

Primus have shared a short film titled Precious Metals which stars the band’s very own Les Claypool and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.

It was directed by Claypool’s son, Cage with the Spaghetti Western-inspired film receiving its premiere through EMG Pickups at this year’s virtual NAMM Show.

The Californian gold rush tale sees the two bassist squaring off over the shiny stuff – on this occasion EMG’s very own pickups – but before things get too nasty, they dust themselves off, ditch the duel and indulge in a 90-second bass-off which takes funk to a new level.

Les said in a statement: “As a veteran music video director and wannabe filmmaker, it swells my chest with puffy pride to see my son Cage delve into the world of cinematography and excel at it. He blows me away with his skill set, perspective, work ethic and ease of collaboration. That’s my boy!”

Primus are due to head out on the road on their rescheduled Rush-themed Tribute To Kings tour this summer, while Metallica made their first live appearance of 2021 last weekend on a special Super Bowl edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.