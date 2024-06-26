Leprous share video for brand new single Silently Walking Alone

Norwegian prog rockers Leprous also announce seven unique shows in Europe in early 2025 to celebrate the release of new album Melodies Of Atonement

Leprous
Norwegian prog rockers Leprous have shared the video for their brand new single Silently Walking Alone which you can watch in full below.

Silently Walking Alone is the opening track of the band's upcoming album Melodies Of Atonement, which Leprous will release through InsideOut Music on August 30. The track highlights a more electronica-driven sound with a massively impactful chorus. Still resolutely Leprous, but taking bold steps into slightly different musical territory.

"Silently Walking Alone is the first song of the album, and it gives a whole other vibe than our previous album," explains singer Einar Solberg. "It’s very electronic, epic, simplistic and heavy. It’s kind of the sister song of [first single] Atonement sound wise, but you’ll be up for some surprises when it comes to the rest of the album. The song is about gradually learning to be OK by myself, and to be OK in my own company. Hikes and nature have helped me quieting my mind and becoming more leveled."

At the same time the band have announced a very special and exclusive European headline tour for 2025, where they will perform a unique set each night. The cities and venues were hand-picked by the band themselves and the tour will be the first time Europe can hear Melodies Of Atonement live as well as all their fan favorites and more.

“We’ll do seven very exclusive shows with Leproiu in Europe for Melodies Of Atonement," the band say. "This time we will take the show and production to a new level, so if you wanna experience the ultimate Leprous show, this is it!”

Ticket details will be announced shortly.

 

Leprous Live 2025 dates

Jan 16: SPA Madrid Music Station
Jan 17: FRA Paris Salle de Pleyel
Jan 31: UK London 02 Forum
Feb 1: POL Warsaw Progresja
Feb 7: NED Zoertermeer Poppodium 013
Feb 8: GER Cologne Carlswerk
Feb 15: NOR Olso Sentrum Scene

