Leprous share first new music from upcoming album. Watch their video for Atonement here

Norwegian prog rockers Leprous will release new album Melodies Of Atonement in August

Norwegian prog rockers Leprous have shared the video for their brand new single Atonement and you can watch it below.

It's the first new music to be taken from the band's upcoming album, Melodies Of Atonement, which the band will release through InsideOut Music on August 30. The video was filmed in Poland and directed by Dariusz Szermanowicz.

"Atonement is a different kind of single than what we’ve done before," says frontman Einar Solberg. "It’s heavy, it’s catchy and straight to the point. It’s a song we believe will unify old and new fans at the same time as it has a fresh and new sound…This is the sound of Leprous in 2024.”

Leprous recorded their eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2021's acclaimed Aphelion, over the last few months with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, while mixing with Adam Noble (PlaceboBiffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, etc.) and mastering with Robin Schmidt (The 1975, Placebo, The Gaslight Anthem, etc.).

Melodies Of Atonement will be available as -limted edition deluxe 2CD and Blu-ray artbook (with bonus track Claustrophobic, instrumental mix on bonus CD and Dolby Atmos mix, 5.1 Surround mix as well as HighRes Stereo 24/96 version on Blu-ray), as a CD media book and patch (with bonus track Claustrophobic and Leprous logo patch), standard CD in a jewel case, a gatefold 180g 2LP in various coloured vinyl options, as a digital album and also a Doly Atmos digital album.

