Leprous share drum playthrough video for Atonement

Norwegian prog rockers Leprous have shared a drumthrough video for Atonement with drummer Bard Kolstad.
The band have just returned from a successful tour of North America and Australia in support of their recent Melodies Of Atonement album.
“It was a pleasure to bring our Melodies Of Atonement shows to the USA, Canada and most recently Australia," the band say. "Next up we're embarking on the next stages of our World Tour: Europe in January for our special ‘Evening With’ shows (which promise to be our biggest and best shows yet!), a return to Latin America in March, and part two of our USA and Canada tour in April, where we’ll be celebrating the tenth anniversary of The Congregation by performing that album in full at a selection of special shows. Don’t miss out!”
The band return to Europe in January for more Melodies Of Atonement dates before heading to Latin America and the US. You can see all the band's dates for 2025 and ticket details below.
Leprous Live 2025 dates
Europe – An exclusive evening with Leprous
Jan 16: SPA Madrid Music Station
Jan 17: FRA Paris Salle de Pleyel
Jan 31: UK London 02 Forum
Feb 1: POL Warsaw Progresja
Feb 7: NED Tilburg Poppodium 013
Feb 8: GER Cologne Carlswerk
Feb 15: NOR Olso Sentrum Scene
Latin America
Mar 3 MEX Guadalajara C3 Stage
Mar 5: MEX Monterrey Cafe Iguana
Mar 6: MEX Mexico City Auditorio Blackberry
Mar 8: COS San Jose Peppers Club
Mar 9: COL Bogota Auditorio CEG
Mar 11: BRA Belo Horizonte Mister Rock
Mar 12: BRA Curitiba Tork n’ Roll
Mar 13: BRA Sao Poalo VIP station
Mar 15: CHI Santiago Prog
Mar 16: ARG Buenos Aires Teatro Flores
North America - with Wheel
Apr 9: US FLO Miami Cruise to the Edge
Apr 10: US FLO St. Petersbeg Jannus Live
Apr 11: US GA Atlanta The Masquerade
Apr 12: US OH Cincinnati Bogart's
Apr 13: US MO St. Louis Delmar Hall
Apr 14: US KS Lawrence Granada Theater
Apr 15: US CO Coulder Boulder Theater *
Apr 17: US AZ Tucson Rialto Theatre
Apr 18: US CA Los Angeles Regent Theater *
Apr 19: US CA Sacramento Ace of Spades
Apr 21: US OR Portland Wonder Ballroom
Apr 22: US WA Seattle Neptune
Apr 23: CAN BC Vancouver Vogue Theatre
Apr 25: CAN AB Calgary Palace Theatre
Apr 26: CAN AB Edmonton Starlite Room
Apr 28: CAN MB Winnipeg Park Theatre
Apr 30: US WI Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom
May 1: US IN Indianapolis Hi-Fi
May 2: US IL Charles Arcada Theatre *
May 3: US OH Columbus Newport Music Hall
May 5: CAN ON Ottawa Bronson Centre Theatre
May 6: CAN QC Quebec City Theatre Capitole
May 7: CAN QC Montreal Beanfield Theatre *
May 8: US CT New Haven Toad's Place
May 9: US NJ Red Bank The Vogel
May 10: US MA Somerville Somerville Theatre *
May 12: US DC Washington 9:30 Club
May 13: US NC Carrboro Cat's Cradle
* - Special “The Congregation” 10th Anniversary shows!