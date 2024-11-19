Leprous share drum playthrough video for Atonement

Norwegian prog rockers Leprous have shared a drumthrough video for Atonement with drummer Bard Kolstad.

The band have just returned from a successful tour of North America and Australia in support of their recent Melodies Of Atonement album.

“It was a pleasure to bring our Melodies Of Atonement shows to the USA, Canada and most recently Australia," the band say. "Next up we're embarking on the next stages of our World Tour: Europe in January for our special ‘Evening With’ shows (which promise to be our biggest and best shows yet!), a return to Latin America in March, and part two of our USA and Canada tour in April, where we’ll be celebrating the tenth anniversary of The Congregation by performing that album in full at a selection of special shows. Don’t miss out!”

The band return to Europe in January for more Melodies Of Atonement dates before heading to Latin America and the US. You can see all the band's dates for 2025 and ticket details below.

Europe – An exclusive evening with Leprous

Jan 16: SPA Madrid Music Station

Jan 17: FRA Paris Salle de Pleyel

Jan 31: UK London 02 Forum

Feb 1: POL Warsaw Progresja

Feb 7: NED Tilburg Poppodium 013

Feb 8: GER Cologne Carlswerk

Feb 15: NOR Olso Sentrum Scene

Latin America

Mar 3 MEX Guadalajara C3 Stage

Mar 5: MEX Monterrey Cafe Iguana

Mar 6: MEX Mexico City Auditorio Blackberry

Mar 8: COS San Jose Peppers Club

Mar 9: COL Bogota Auditorio CEG

Mar 11: BRA Belo Horizonte Mister Rock

Mar 12: BRA Curitiba Tork n’ Roll

Mar 13: BRA Sao Poalo VIP station

Mar 15: CHI Santiago Prog

Mar 16: ARG Buenos Aires Teatro Flores

North America - with Wheel

Apr 9: US FLO Miami Cruise to the Edge

Apr 10: US FLO St. Petersbeg Jannus Live

Apr 11: US GA Atlanta The Masquerade

Apr 12: US OH Cincinnati Bogart's

Apr 13: US MO St. Louis Delmar Hall

Apr 14: US KS Lawrence Granada Theater

Apr 15: US CO Coulder Boulder Theater *

Apr 17: US AZ Tucson Rialto Theatre

Apr 18: US CA Los Angeles Regent Theater *

Apr 19: US CA Sacramento Ace of Spades

Apr 21: US OR Portland Wonder Ballroom

Apr 22: US WA Seattle Neptune

Apr 23: CAN BC Vancouver Vogue Theatre

Apr 25: CAN AB Calgary Palace Theatre

Apr 26: CAN AB Edmonton Starlite Room

Apr 28: CAN MB Winnipeg Park Theatre

Apr 30: US WI Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom

May 1: US IN Indianapolis Hi-Fi

May 2: US IL Charles Arcada Theatre *

May 3: US OH Columbus Newport Music Hall

May 5: CAN ON Ottawa Bronson Centre Theatre

May 6: CAN QC Quebec City Theatre Capitole

May 7: CAN QC Montreal Beanfield Theatre *

May 8: US CT New Haven Toad's Place

May 9: US NJ Red Bank The Vogel

May 10: US MA Somerville Somerville Theatre *

May 12: US DC Washington 9:30 Club

May 13: US NC Carrboro Cat's Cradle

* - Special “The Congregation” 10th Anniversary shows!

