Leprous announced as Sunday headliner for Night Of The Prog XVI

By Natasha Scharf
( Prog )
published

2023 edition of Night Of The Prog Festival kicks off at Loreley Amphitheatre in July with line-up including Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets

Leprous
(Image credit: Press)

Night Of The Prog Festival XVI returns to Germany's world heritage site Freilichtbühne Loreley on July 14-16, 2023. Leprous have now been confirmed as Sunday night headliners - they join an exciting line-up that includes Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, who'll be headlining on the Friday with a special Echoes show.

Leprous – whose vocalist Einar Solberg releases his debut solo album, 16, in June – will close the festival, which has been bringing astounding sounds to discerning audiences since 2006. Joining Sunday's bill are Soen, Esthesis and Germany's Panzerballett (featuring Australian drummer Virgil Donati).

Friday's line-up includes Scotland's Abel Ganz, Alex Henry Foster and Anneke van Giersbergen, who will be performing a set of Kate Bush songs. On Saturday, The Musical Box will perform the GenesisThe Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Show, with the original costumes, staging and projections for the final time. Wishbone Ash – who'll play a special Argus show – and Franck Carducci also join Saturday's line-up.

Tickets (opens in new tab)are on sale now and further acts are due to be announced in the run-up to the event.

Night Of The Prog XVI Line-up

Friday, July 14
Headliner: Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets
Anneke van Giersbergen
Alex Henry Foster
Agusa
Abel Ganz
Time Shift Accident 

Saturday, July 15
Headliner: The Musical Box performs Genesis
Wishbone Ash
Franck Carducci
[TBC]
Venus Principle
Aëdon 

Sunday, July 16
Headliner: Leprous
Soen
Esthesis
Panzerballett feat. Virgil Donati
[TBC]
[TBC]
[TBC]

Natasha Scharf
Natasha Scharf
Deputy Editor, Prog

Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.