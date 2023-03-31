Leprous announced as Sunday headliner for Night Of The Prog XVI

Night Of The Prog Festival XVI returns to Germany's world heritage site Freilichtbühne Loreley on July 14-16, 2023. Leprous have now been confirmed as Sunday night headliners - they join an exciting line-up that includes Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, who'll be headlining on the Friday with a special Echoes show.
Leprous – whose vocalist Einar Solberg releases his debut solo album, 16, in June – will close the festival, which has been bringing astounding sounds to discerning audiences since 2006. Joining Sunday's bill are Soen, Esthesis and Germany's Panzerballett (featuring Australian drummer Virgil Donati).
Friday's line-up includes Scotland's Abel Ganz, Alex Henry Foster and Anneke van Giersbergen, who will be performing a set of Kate Bush songs. On Saturday, The Musical Box will perform the Genesis' The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Show, with the original costumes, staging and projections for the final time. Wishbone Ash – who'll play a special Argus show – and Franck Carducci also join Saturday's line-up.
Tickets (opens in new tab)are on sale now and further acts are due to be announced in the run-up to the event.
Night Of The Prog XVI Line-up
Friday, July 14
Headliner: Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets
Anneke van Giersbergen
Alex Henry Foster
Agusa
Abel Ganz
Time Shift Accident
Saturday, July 15
Headliner: The Musical Box performs Genesis
Wishbone Ash
Franck Carducci
[TBC]
Venus Principle
Aëdon
Sunday, July 16
Headliner: Leprous
Soen
Esthesis
Panzerballett feat. Virgil Donati
[TBC]
[TBC]
[TBC]