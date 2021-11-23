Leprous announce last minute Leeds gig for December 3

Norwegian proggers Leprous have announced a last minute live show at Leeds Warehouse for December 3 as part of their 20th Anniversary Tour.

The quintet announced their 20th anniversary European tour, on which they are promising to perform music ranging from early demo tracks all the way through to 2019's Pitfalls album, back in June when they also announced the release of their most recent album Aphelion.

Leprous will play London's Electric Ballroom on December 4th. Now, with the cancellation of the original Nijmegen date in The Netherlands which was to have opened the tour, the band have now announced the Leeds date.

Leprous are supported on the tour by Wheel and Aiming For Enrike.

Get tickets.