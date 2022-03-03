Lenco put a fresh spin on their new range of turntables

Audio manufacturers Lenco have launched their new range of turntables in the shape of the 400 series.

The record player range are all belt-driven and have in-built speakers and come in five different finishes: The LS-410 has a wooden finish, the LS-430 comes in either black or brown, while the LS-440 boasts a blue or grey fabric finish.

The 400 range include high-quality Audio Technica cartridges, while the LS-430 and LS-440 models are equipped with pitch control.

Lenco say in a statement: “For the ideal home setup, the new range of turntables each include four built in speakers – two 15-Watt and two 10-Watt with built – delivering an extremely balanced sound.

“Setup is simple with no additional speakers, wires or amplifier required as users simply need to plug in and put their favourite vinyl on.”

They add: “With Bluetooth 5.0, it’s also possible to stream music directly to the speakers from a smartphone or tablet, while the included USB port allows users to convert their vinyl record collection into digital audio formats, making the digitising of record collections easier than ever before.”

Check out the product spec below.

Image 1 of 4 The Lenko LS-410 (Image credit: Lenco) Image 2 of 4 The Lenko LS-410 (Image credit: Lenco) Image 3 of 4 The Lenko LS-410 (Image credit: Lenco) Image 4 of 4 The Lenko LS-410 (Image credit: Lenco)

Bluetooth 5.0

2 Rated speed settings 33 and 45 RPM

Moving Magnetic Cartridge (MMC)

Belt drive

Start & Stop control

Tone & Pitch control (430 & 440 series only)

4 built-in speakers

Output power: 40W RMS

Pre-amplifier ON-OFF

Plastic dust cover

Including: CE-UK multi-plug AC adaptor

Connections: RCA output, AUX in

