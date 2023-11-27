Quick! You can still save almost £150 on the Lego Millennium Falcon, one of the most legendary Lego sets of all time, for Cyber Monday

You won't have to use much Force to convince yourself to splash the cash on an all-time great Star Wars Lego set thanks to this excellent Argos Cyber Monday deal, which sees the Collector Series Millennium Falcon at a 20% discount, meaning you can now build the most iconic ship in all of Star Wars for £588 instead of £735 - saving you almost £150! Admittedly, £588 still isn't cheap cheap, but it's still a lot less than the official Lego site currently sells it for.

Lego Millennium Falcon deal: £147 off, now £588

One of the most iconic space ships in all of cinema, the Millennium Falcon has become one of the most beloved Lego sets ever, as well as one of its most intricate products, boasting over 7500 pieces. You can now get this legendary set for almost £150 less than its usual asking price.

Few Lego series are as voraciously collected as its Star Wars sets, and few sets are as coveted as the Millennium Falcon. Packing 7541pieces and described by the company themselves as "one of the biggest Lego sets ever made", it's a beautifully intricate, faithfully recreated version of Han and Chewie's beloved space ship, which has attained such iconic status with Star Wars fans that it was brought back for the sequel trilogy in 2015's The Force Awakens. But you probably know all that; your only decision now is whether you can resist getting such a brilliant set for nearly £150 less than you could have last week.

