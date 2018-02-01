Leeched release new video for Boar

Manchester hardcore crew Leeched are premiering their new video for Boar exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Boar is taken from the band’s latest EP Nothing Will Grow From The Rotten Ground.

“We strive to combine influences from many genres of extreme music, whilst creating our own sound that bleeds from within,” vocalist Laurie Morbey tells Metal Hammer.

“With the constant social pressure we are all subjected to, only dystopian misery can be comprehended when looking to the future. Nothing Will Grow From The Rotten Ground attempts to highlight the struggles many of us experience, but few will convey to others.”

Nothing Will Grow From The Rotten Ground is available to order now from Bandcamp.

Leeched UK tour dates

9 Feb: Star and Garter, Manchester

11 Feb: Temple Of Boom, Leeds

12 Feb: Old Blue Last, London

13 Feb: The Mulberry Bar And Venue

14 Feb: Angel’s Microbrewery, Nottingham

15 Feb: Heroes, Worcester

16 Feb: The Underground, Plymouth

17 Feb: The Herald, Harlow

5-9 July: UK Tech-Fest, Newark Showgrounds, Nottinghamshire

