Lazuli, The Blackheart Orchestra, Kyros and more for the new online Fusion 3

This year's Fusion Festival, which was supposed to have taken place in March at Stourport Civic Centre will now take place online through YouTube on May 30.

Bands already signed up to appear include Lazuli, Kyros, The Blackheart Orchestra, That Joe Payne, Mellotrononism, Franck Carducci and more.

"We may be down, but DEFINITELY not out," says festival organiser Steve Gould. "Join the party on May 30th with a whole host of Fusion 3 refugees with more bands joining day by day.

"In fact, since the poster was created (many many thanks yet again to the mighty Colin Kendrick), Red Bazar and Coma Rossi will be joining in."

The event, which originally featured Lifesigns, Magenta, Quill, Maschine, Leaf Blade and The Paradox Twin, will now take place through YouTube from 7pm (BST) on Saturday May 30. All donations raised will go towards MIND and The Samaritans.

Further information.