Lifesigns, Magenta, Lazuli and more at Fusion 2020

Lifesigns, Magenta, Lazuli, The Quill and Franck Carducci all feature at this year's Fusion Festival. The event, which is now in its third year, began life as a one-day event headlined by Godsticks. Last year they expanded to three days and have continued the style with this year's event.

Also featured are The Quill, who feature former ELO drummer Bev Bevan and former IQ men Andy Edwards and John Jowitt, who according to Edwards explore the "more proggy end of Bevan's career with ELO, The Move and Black Sabbath", Maschine, Kyros, The Paradox Twin, That Joe Payne, Leafblade and more.

Fusion 2020 takes place at Stourport Civic Centre between March 20-22. Tickets begin at £20 for the Friday, £35 for both Saturday and Sunday and are £80 for the whole weekend. Tickets are available here.

As well as the three-day festival the organisers have arranged three live prog shows in the run up to Fusion 2020. These SubFusion will take place at Kidderminster College on March 17, 18 and 19.

17: Sonic Tapestry and This Winter Machine

18: Red Bazaar and Coma Rossi (first UK gig for these Indian prog rockers)

19: Hayley Griffths Band and Landmarq

Tickets for these shows are priced at £12 in advance or £15 on the door, or a three-show pass is available for £30. All tickets are available here.

For more information on all Fusion and SubFusion events can be found here.