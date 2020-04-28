My Lockdown with Kyros mainman Adam Warne

Kyros mainman Adam Warne has checked in with Prog to say hello to readers and bring us up to speed with what he's been up to during lockdown. You can see a video message from Adam below.

Kyros recently announced that they'd signed a new record deal with White Star Records and released a video for their new single Rumour.

"The band are currently working on promoting their upcoming album Celexa Dreams which is due out on the 19th June via White Star Records," says Warne. "Kyros have just released their generously energetic single Rumour, with the next single Phosphene due out on the 8th May.

"The bands spirits remain positive and feel that this is a great time to get their music out and give the fans something new to listen to. Kyros have also been doing live isolation gigs from their homes trying to give something back to the fans as we are all missing not being able to go to gigs right now.

"We’re also using this period of isolation to do some more writing, Peter has made a cooking tutorial for his delicious Farinata di Ceci and we’re all looking forward to the next video from Chef Episcopo! And we’re regularly talking to our friends and family to keep everyones spirits high."

Kyros will also host a watch party online tomorrow on their Facebook page, where they'll air their new single Rumour ands a few other songs. "Just like the last one, we'll all be watching it along with you, so get involved, ask us questions and enjoy the show!"