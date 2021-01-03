Lazuli announce they'll release a new acoustic album

French prog rockers Lazuli have announced they are working on a new album for release in 2021. The new album will be an acoustic release, featuring re-recordings of material from their back catalogue

"Like a gift of new year, we are currently recording a new 'acoustic' album, stripped versions of songs picked up from our eight first albums, the band announced in a comment on their Facebook page earlier. "A kind of lockdown album, a parenthesis. We can’t wait presenting it to you… as much as meeting you again on stage."

Lazuli released their latest album, Le Fantastique Envol de Dieter Böhm, last year. In July they announced that long-standing guitarist Gédéric Byar had left the band. He was replaced by fellow Frenchan Arnaud Beyney, who plays with M. A. N. with Lazuli’s multi-instrumentalist Romain Thorel.

“Arnaud is an excellent musician but not only that, he is a beautiful human being as well," adds Leonetti. "His energy and his smile have lifted our spirits. Ged is unique, so is Arnaud; two really different musicians, so no comparison will be possible.”