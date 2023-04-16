Lazuli announce November/December UK tour

French prog rockers Lazuli have announced a short UK tour for November and December, surrounding their appearance at Planet Rockstock, which celebrates its 10th anniversary at Trecco Bay.

The band recently released their latest album, 11, or Onze, and will be highligitng the new material on the tour which starts in Leicester at The Musician on the Monday proceeding Danfest and ends at Weston Super Mare where the quintet will be supported by Also Eden. Fans can also expect to hear classics from their back catalogue, not forgetting their memorable marimba encore.

“The band are always excited to perform in towns they haven’t yet played to enable the continued Lazulization," the band say.

Lazuli UK Tour 2023:

Nov 27: Leicester The Musician

Nov 28: Liverpool Cavern Club

Nov 30: London 229

Dec 1: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Dec 2: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock

Dec 3: Western-Super-Mare The Electric Banana

Tickets are available from the venues.



