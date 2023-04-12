Comedy Of Errors, The Paradox Twin and Red Bazar to headline Danfest 12

Scottish prog rockers Comedy Of Errors, UK proggers The Paradox Twin and Red Bazar will headline this year's Danfest, it has been announced.

Danfest 12 will take place at The Musician venue in Leicester from November 24 - 26 and the bill also features Square Wild, A Formal Horse, The Mighty Ra, Mother Black Cap, Rain, Zopp, Ebony Buckle and more...

"Danfest 12 yet another festival is about to happen around the usual time in November, and to think back to the very first offering I was only going to do just one," exclaims organiser Danny Mayo.

"This time has been most challenging scouting new bands and bringing back some who have performed at previous Danfests. There's a saying if you don't ask you don't get, so I'm really pleased to have Zopp who have formed a band to play at the festival. There again Danfest is pocket friendly in these current times no increase in price so there's a good response so far and I'm already looking to Danfest 13 in 2024."

Tickets for the weekend are priced at £60 in advance (£70 on the door) with Friday £15 (£20 door), Saturday £30 (£35 door) and Sunday £30 (£35 door).

