Lazuli announce the release of brand new album 11

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

French prog rockers Lazuli's 11 is the first to feature new guitarist Arnaud Beynaud

Lazuli b/w image from 2020 of the band laughing backstage
(Image credit: Prescilia Vieira-Coëlha)

French prog rockers Lazuli have announced they have released their brand new studio album 11, which is now available from the band's online store. It's the band's first album to feature new guitarist Arnaud Beynaud.

"Writing these 11 songs helped us keep our heads out of the water during the pandemic, the band say. "Now they don't belong to us. Now it's up to you to bring them back to life by feeding your turntables..."

11 is the follow-up to 2020's Le Fantastique Envoi de Dieter Böhm, an album dedicated to the band's fans, through one of their most well-travelled fans who provided the storyline.   

You can view the new album artwork, tracklisiting and packshots below. 11 is available on CD and vinyl.

Get 11.

Lazuli

(Image credit: Lazuli)

Lazuli

(Image credit: Lazuli)

Lazuli: 11
1. Sillonner des oceanas de vinyles
2. Trsite carnaval
3. Qui d'autre que l'autre
4. Egoine
5. Lagune grise
6. Parlons du temps
7. Le pleureur sous la pluie
8. Les mots desuets
9. La betaillere
10. Milles reves hors de leur cage
11. Le grand vide

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.