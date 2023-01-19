Lazuli announce the release of brand new album 11

French prog rockers Lazuli have announced they have released their brand new studio album 11, which is now available from the band's online store. It's the band's first album to feature new guitarist Arnaud Beynaud.

"Writing these 11 songs helped us keep our heads out of the water during the pandemic, the band say. "Now they don't belong to us. Now it's up to you to bring them back to life by feeding your turntables..."

11 is the follow-up to 2020's Le Fantastique Envoi de Dieter Böhm, an album dedicated to the band's fans, through one of their most well-travelled fans who provided the storyline.

You can view the new album artwork, tracklisiting and packshots below. 11 is available on CD and vinyl.

Get 11.

(Image credit: Lazuli)

(Image credit: Lazuli)

Lazuli: 11

1. Sillonner des oceanas de vinyles

2. Trsite carnaval

3. Qui d'autre que l'autre

4. Egoine

5. Lagune grise

6. Parlons du temps

7. Le pleureur sous la pluie

8. Les mots desuets

9. La betaillere

10. Milles reves hors de leur cage

11. Le grand vide