Lazuli Announce London Underworld Show

French prog rockers Lazuli have announced a gig at London's Underworld on October 4.

"Our English friends miss us," the band told Prog. "So we will once again cross France from south to north, cross the Channel, drive to the left and eat beans at breakfast; impossible to show you more love !!! We can not wait to come and play our new album Saison 8. See you dear friends in October 4th at The Underworld."

The gig will be sponsored by Prog magazine. The band recently released their latest album, the aforementioned Saison 8 and have completed a sell-out tour of Germany.

They will also appear at this year's Summer's End festival at Chepstow Drill Hall on October 5. Tickets for the Underworld show are available from The Merch Desk.