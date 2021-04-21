Laura Meade releases captivating video for Burned At The Stake

IZZ singer Laura Meade has released a captivating new video for Burned At The Stake, which you can watch below. It's taken from her upcoming new solo album, The Most Dangerous Woman In America, the follow-up to Meade's 2018 solo debut Remedium, and which will be released through Doone Records on May 21.

Co-written with IZZ bandmate John Galgano between March and December of 2020, explores the story of a woman whose voice was silenced and whose story was all but forgotten by her own country.

“As we wrote the music and lyrics for this album, John and I realised that the concept and story that inspired us was not just the story of one woman, but also the story of all of those who stay true to themselves regardless of the cost,” says Meade.

“There have been so many people throughout history – many of them women – who stand up for themselves, stand up for what they believe in, and experience great pain and suffering for doing so, their memories and voices lost along the way to gossip and rumour. I hope that this album, in some small way, honours and gives voice to the forgotten.”

Burned At The Stake and the title track are both available on April 23 for purchase by pre-ordering the full album below and for streaming on Spotify. You can see the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Meade is joined on the album by IZZ members Tom Galgano (keyboards, production), Brian Coralian (V-drums) and John Galgano (bass).

Pre-order The Most Dangerous Woman In America.

(Image credit: Doone Records)

Laura Meade: The Most Dangerous Woman in America

1. On the Shores of the Seine

2. Leaving

3. Burned at the Stake

4. Iconoclast

5. End of the Road in Hollywood

6. Doesn’t Change a Thing

7. The Most Dangerous Woman in America

8. The Shape of Shock

9. Forgive Me

10. Tell Me, Love