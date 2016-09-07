Last In Line to tour UK

Dio offshoot Last In Line have confirmed a UK tour for November and December this year, with an additional date in Germany.

The lineup features guitarist Vivian Campbell and drummer Vinny Appice, who became members of Ronnie James Dio’s band when he went solo in 1982.

Vocalist Andrew Freeman fronts the outfit, who were rounded out by original Dio bassist Jimmy Bain until his death in January. He was replaced by ex-Ozzy Osbourne man Phil Soussan.

Appice recently said Last In Line would “be around” more during 2017 as Campbell’s Def Leppard duties eased off, adding: “We haven’t really gone out and bombarded the audience with this yet.

“A lot of people can’t wait for us to come to their cities. It looks like next year we’ll be able to do that, then we’ll be able to hit all the big festivals in Europe too.”

UK tour support comes from Inglorious. Last In Line released debut album Heavy Crown in February. Dio died in 2010.

Last In Line UK, Europe tour 2016

Nov 23: Cologne Luxor Koln, Germany

Nov 25: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Nov 27: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Nov 28: Norringham Rescue Rooms, UK

Nov 30: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Dec 01: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Dec 02: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Dec 03: Belfast Limelight, UK

Last In Line: Starmaker is a 'middle finger' to manipulative people