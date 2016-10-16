Lars Ulrich: Music industry is like the Wild West

Lars Ulrich says “nobody knows” what the future holds for the music industry – which he describes as being like “the Wild West.”

The Metallica drummer says the lack of predictability in the music business influences their laissez-faire approach to band activity nowadays.

Ulrich tells MSNBC: “I think you have to sort of accept that nobody really knows where it’s going, so there has to be a lot of impulsive kind of attitudes.

“It’s like a train that’s moving, and you don’t quite know where it’s going, but you sort of try to steer it in the best way you can, realising that it may go in different places that you had no idea.”

He continues: “The music business, or what’s left of it, is very like the Wild West now. 15 years ago, when you put out a record, there was a particular way that you did everything. Now it’s just whatever works for you.”

Speaking of the lead-up to their forthcoming album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, Ulrich says: “We’re just doing whatever we feel is right. There’s no particular way that it should be.”

Last month, the band admitted that they fear for the future of rock music after they’ve gone. Their manager Peter Mensch also described YouTube as “the devil”, saying the video streaming site is killing the music industry.

In 2000, Ulrich famously took on file-sharing website Napster by hand-delivering a list of more than 300,000 users who, it was claimed, traded Metallica MP3s illegally to the firm’s San Mateo headquarters.

Metallica released a video of their live performance of classic track For Whom The Bell Tolls earlier this week.

Hardwired... To Self Destruct artwork

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Lollapalooza Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Lollapalooza Argentina

Apr 01-02: Lollapalooza Chile

What the drummer sees: behind the kit with Metallica, Rush, AC/DC and more...