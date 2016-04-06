Lars Ulrich in Metallica Ride The Lightning box set video

Lars Ulrich appears in an ‘unboxing’ video for Metallica’s deluxe box set version of their 1984 album Ride The Lightning.

The limited edition package will be available on Record Store Day (April 15) along with a box set version of Metallica’s 1983 album Kill ‘Em All. An unboxing video for the Kill ‘Em All set was released earlier this week.

The numbered box set of Ride The Lightning includes four vinyl records, six CDs, one DVD, a book including unseen photos, a mini-book of lyrics handwritten by James Hetfield and a set of three posters.

Both box sets are available to ore-order now from Metallica’s online store. The albums will also be available in remastered CD and vinyl formats.

On the remastered version of Ride The Lightning, drummer Ulrich said: “It holds up very well. There’s kind of a youthful energy that runs through the record.”

Metallica are currently in the studio working on their 10th album.