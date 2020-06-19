Lamb Of God share video for ferocious new single Gears

Lamb Of God have released a video for their new single Gears to mark the launch of their self-titled studio album.

The record is out today through Nuclear Blast, with the Gears video directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts, while Jay Tavernese handled production duties on behalf of VuDu Studios Inc.

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton says: “The day has finally arrived! We are absolutely thrilled to be releasing our new, self-titled album today. We’re all so proud of this collection of songs and feel like they rival some of our best work.

“As a band, we have a reawakened energy and a renewed creative spark that is evident in these songs and pulses through the entire album.

“Everyone involved in this project is beyond anxious for the world to hear it. We hope you enjoy it and we thank you for your support!”

In addition to the new video, Lamb Of God have also released lyrics videos for the remaining album tracks – all are now available to watch through the band’s YouTube channel.

Lamb of God: Lamb Of God

1. Memento Mori

2. Checkmate

3. Gears

4. Reality Bath

5. New Colossal Hate

6. Resurrection Man

7. Poison Dream (with Jamey Jasta)

8. Routes (with Chuck Billy)

9. Bloodshot Eye

10. On The Hook