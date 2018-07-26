Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler out of upcoming tour dates

Lamb Of God have announced that drummer Chris Adler will sit out their upcoming tour dates with Slayer.

The North American run, which also features Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death, will get under way later tonight at Gilford’s Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion. But LOG have issued a statement to give an update about the live lineup.

The band say: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that Chris Adler will not be performing on our upcoming North American tour with Slayer.

“In his absence, we would like to welcome Art Cruz, who will be filling in at the recommendation of Chris.

“We expect to see Chris returning in the very near future. We will see you all on the road soon.”

Find a full list of dates below.

Slayer 2018 North American tour - second leg

Jul 26: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion,NH

Jul 27: Bangor Impact Festival Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 29: Wantagh Jones Beach, NY

Jul 31: Scranton Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 01: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Aug 03: Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 04: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Aug 06: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Aug 07: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 09: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 10: Atlanta Cellairis Amphitheatre At Lakewood, GA

Aug 12: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Aug 13: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Aug 15: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Aug 16: Oklahoma City The Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Aug 18: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 19: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 21: Boise Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Aug 23: Portland Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, OR

Aug 26: San Jose SAP Center, CA